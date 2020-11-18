The 737 MAX is a re-engined upgrade of a jet first introduced in the 1960s. Photo: Reuters
Boeing 737 MAX can fly again after being grounded for 20 months due to deadly crashes
- The 737 MAX crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people within five months in 2018 and 2019 and cost Boeing about US$20 billion
- The move by US aviation authorities to unground the Boeing 737 MAX is an ‘important milestone’ as the aviation giant works to return the plane to service
