In other regions, the rate of new positive cases and hospitalisations has skyrocketed in the last few weeks. Nationwide, the number of patients hospitalised with Covid-19 topped 75,000 on Tuesday, setting a new record.

The Midwest has become the crisis epicentre in the United States, reporting almost a half-million cases in the week ending on Monday.

Cuyahoga County, which encompasses Ohio’s most populous city, Cleveland, on Wednesday ordered residents to stay at home “to the greatest extent possible” through December 17 in response to “an unprecedented recent surge of severely ill patients requiring hospitalisation” and “concerns with diminished local hospital bed capacity”.

Government officials in at least 18 states, representing both sides of the US political divide, have issued sweeping new public health mandates this month. These range from stricter limits on social gatherings and non-essential businesses to new requirements for wearing masks in public places.

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday called the wave of new restrictions an overreach by state and local officials.

“The American people know how to protect their health,” she told Fox News in an interview. “We don’t lose our freedom in this country. We make responsible health decisions as individuals.”

On Tuesday, the pandemic claimed 1,596 lives in the United States, more than on any single day since July 27, contributing to nearly a quarter million confirmed deaths since the pandemic began.

“I’m the most concerned I’ve been since this pandemic started,” Dr Tom Inglesby, director of Johns Hopkins Centre for Health Security, told CNN on Wednesday.

Forty-one US states have reported daily record increases in Covid-19 cases in November, 20 have registered new all-time highs in coronavirus-related deaths from day to day, and 26 have reported new peaks in hospitalisations, according to a Reuters tally of public health data.

Pressure for a fresh Covid-19 relief bill mounted in the US Congress on Wednesday. Senate Democrats also unveiled new legislation to ramp up the national supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) for health care and other front-line workers.