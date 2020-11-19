Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gives a news briefing at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa in June. Photo: AFP
Huawei in Canada: lawmakers push Justin Trudeau to make up mind on 5G ban
- Legislators pass non-binding motion urging the government to establish a strategy to combat China’s increased spying activity and intimidation of Canadians
- Canada is the only member of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance that has yet to ban the Shenzhen-based telecoms giant from its next-generation mobile network
