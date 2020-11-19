Hong Kong’s opposition lawmakers pose for a picture before a press conference at the Legislative Council on November 9. Photo: AP
developing | US and Five Eyes allies express ‘serious concern’ over ousting of Hong Kong lawmakers
- Foreign ministers from Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand join US in asking China to reinstate city’s disqualified legislators
- Joint statement says Beijing’s move appears to be part of a concerted campaign to silence critical voices
