The cover of Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu, a novel written in the form of a screenplay. Image: Pantheon via AP
Charles Yu’s ‘Interior Chinatown’ wins US National Book Award for fiction
- The satirical novel is a send-up of Chinese stereotypes and of the immigrants’ conflict between wanting to assimilate and asserting their true selves
- Other winning works include Don Mee Choi’s ‘DMZ Colony’, Yu Miri’s ‘Tokyo Ueno Station’ and Tamara and Les Payne’s Malcolm X biography
