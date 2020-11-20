Patting his beading brow with a handkerchief, with hair dye dripping down from his temples, Rudy Giuliani’s attacks veered towards the outlandish. Photo: Reuters Patting his beading brow with a handkerchief, with hair dye dripping down from his temples, Rudy Giuliani’s attacks veered towards the outlandish. Photo: Reuters
Patting his beading brow with a handkerchief, with hair dye dripping down from his temples, Rudy Giuliani’s attacks veered towards the outlandish. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

politico | Donald Trump gins up TV theatrics in election fight as lawsuits fizzle

  • With hair dye running down his cheeks, Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani unleashes eyebrow-raising claims at press conference
  • Trump has refused to accept his election loss, despite Joe Biden getting over six million more votes

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 2:59pm, 20 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Patting his beading brow with a handkerchief, with hair dye dripping down from his temples, Rudy Giuliani’s attacks veered towards the outlandish. Photo: Reuters Patting his beading brow with a handkerchief, with hair dye dripping down from his temples, Rudy Giuliani’s attacks veered towards the outlandish. Photo: Reuters
Patting his beading brow with a handkerchief, with hair dye dripping down from his temples, Rudy Giuliani’s attacks veered towards the outlandish. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE