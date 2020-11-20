The Model 3 was going faster than 160km/h when it ran off the road and into a power pole, police said. Photo: City of Corvallis Police Department
Tesla Model 3 crash sends hundreds of scorching battery cells flying, starting house fire
- A Tesla Model 3 crashed in Corvallis, Oregon, flinging hot battery cells far from the crash site
- The Corvallis Police Department said the driver was going over 160km/h and sustained only minor injuries
