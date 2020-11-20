Pfizer has said it expects to have 50 million vaccine doses ready this year, enough to protect 25 million people. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS
Pfizer applies for US emergency approval of coronavirus vaccine
- Pfizer and German partner BioNTech expect the FDA to grant the emergency use authorisation by mid-December
- The US firm has said it expects to have 50 million vaccine doses ready this year, enough to protect 25 million people
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Pfizer has said it expects to have 50 million vaccine doses ready this year, enough to protect 25 million people. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS