US Senator Chris Coons attends a hearing on Capitol Hill in June. Photo: Reuters
‘Out-compete’ China: Chris Coons, contender for Joe Biden’s secretary of state, talks bipartisan US policy
- Senator and close friend of the president-elect says Xi Jinping is convinced that America is in decline, and the US must show its system is ‘strong and vibrant’
- Coons notes, however, that cooperation with Beijing is essential on areas such as climate change, global health and nuclear non-proliferation
Topic | US-China relations
US Senator Chris Coons attends a hearing on Capitol Hill in June. Photo: Reuters