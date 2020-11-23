Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Photo: AFP Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Photo: AFP
Israeli PM Netanyahu’s historic secret meeting with Saudi crown prince caps Pompeo’s Middle East trip

  • If confirmed, it would be the first publicly acknowledged trip by an Israeli leader to ultraconservative Saudi Arabia
  • The Trump administration, motivated by concerns about Iran, has urged Gulf states to establish formal relations with Israel

Reuters
Updated: 10:21pm, 23 Nov, 2020

