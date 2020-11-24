US President-elect Joe Biden speaks during a press conference in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 16. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden’s foreign policy picks signal shift from Donald Trump’s ‘America First’ approach
- Antony Blinken tapped as secretary of state, Jake Sullivan as national security adviser and Linda Thomas-Greenfield as the US ambassador to the UN
- Alejandro Mayorkas to head the Department of Homeland Security and former senator John Kerry to be a special presidential envoy for the climate
