US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, in September. Photo: Reuters
politico | Michigan certifies Joe Biden’s win as Donald Trump’s efforts to challenge US election slip
- Decision by the state elections board was made despite the president and Republicans pushing for a delay
- This could be the fatal blow to Trump’s legally dubious efforts to block Biden from attaining the 270 electoral votes he needs to win
