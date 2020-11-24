Ghislaine Maxwell attends a symposium in New York in September 2013. Photo: AFP
Life at Jeffrey Epstein’s estate: Ghislaine Maxwell kept photos of topless girls, aide testifies
- Associate of disgraced financier was ‘avid’ about the images and kept an album of them on her desk in Epstein’s home, according to ex-house manager
- Deposition excerpts were unsealed from 2015 lawsuit by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who said she was sexually abused by Epstein
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
Ghislaine Maxwell attends a symposium in New York in September 2013. Photo: AFP