Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks on FOX Business Network in Washington in August 2014. Photo: AP
politico | Joe Biden to tap former Fed chief Janet Yellen as first woman to head US Treasury
- If confirmed, Yellen would lead the administration’s response to an extraordinary economic collapse sparked by the coronavirus pandemic
- US President-elect had said his pick would be someone ‘accepted by all elements of the Democratic Party’
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
