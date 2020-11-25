A sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange in October. Photo: EPA-EFE
Dow hits 30,000 for first time on Joe Biden transition and coronavirus vaccine hopes
- Investors reassured that the US can avoid a constitutional crisis over the handover of power from Trump
- Markets also cheered by news that Biden will tap ex-Fed chair Yellen as Treasury head, as well as upbeat AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine results
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
