A sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange in October. Photo: EPA-EFE A sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange in October. Photo: EPA-EFE
A sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange in October. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  United States & Canada

Dow hits 30,000 for first time on Joe Biden transition and coronavirus vaccine hopes

  • Investors reassured that the US can avoid a constitutional crisis over the handover of power from Trump
  • Markets also cheered by news that Biden will tap ex-Fed chair Yellen as Treasury head, as well as upbeat AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine results

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:12am, 25 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange in October. Photo: EPA-EFE A sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange in October. Photo: EPA-EFE
A sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange in October. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE