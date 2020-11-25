First lady Melania Trump looks on as US President Donald Trump pardons Corn the turkey at the Rose Garden of the White House on Tuesday. Photo: AFP First lady Melania Trump looks on as US President Donald Trump pardons Corn the turkey at the Rose Garden of the White House on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
First lady Melania Trump looks on as US President Donald Trump pardons Corn the turkey at the Rose Garden of the White House on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
politico | Donald Trump pardons Corn the turkey as a finishing White House act

  • ‘Thanksgiving is a very special day for turkeys. Not a very good one, when you think about it,’ the president said
  • Trump cracked jokes as he took part in White House tradition for the last time in his term

POLITICO
Updated: 4:44am, 25 Nov, 2020

