President Donald Trump, followed by Vice-President Mike Pence, walks into the briefing room at the White House on November 24, 2020, to make a statement. Photo: AP President Donald Trump, followed by Vice-President Mike Pence, walks into the briefing room at the White House on November 24, 2020, to make a statement. Photo: AP
politico | Donald Trump carries on a fight everyone else is abandoning

  • The campaign has gone quiet – no briefings about legal fights, few tweets, a dwindling crew
  • Trump is still clinging to the White House, despite dwindling legal efforts to overturn the election

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Updated: 12:10pm, 25 Nov, 2020

