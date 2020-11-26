A man walks by street art by @puregenius showing a skeleton holding a tray with a Thanksgiving turkey topped with coronavirus in New York on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Worldwide coronavirus cases surge past 60 million, as US hospitalisations push health workers to the brink
- Officials beg Americans to stay home for Thanksgiving after the country reports 1 million new infections in less than a week
- It took just 17 days to go from 50 million cases to 60 million, compared with the 21 days it took to go from 40 million to 50 million
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A man walks by street art by @puregenius showing a skeleton holding a tray with a Thanksgiving turkey topped with coronavirus in New York on Tuesday. Photo: AFP