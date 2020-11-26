Michael Flynn, US President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, leaves a federal courthouse in Washington after a hearing in June 2019. Photo: AP
Donald Trump pardons ex-adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty in Russia probe
- The retired general had admitted in 2017 to lying to the FBI about his interactions with Russia’s US ambassador
- This is the highest profile pardon by Trump, who has also pardoned Army personnel accused of war crimes in Afghanistan and former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio
Topic | Donald Trump
Michael Flynn, US President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, leaves a federal courthouse in Washington after a hearing in June 2019. Photo: AP