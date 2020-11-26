Former National Security adviser Tom Donilon is currently chairman of the BlackRock Investment Institute. File photo: Reuters
politico | Joe Biden leans toward Tom Donilon as CIA chief
- Veteran diplomat Tom Donilon was national security adviser to former president Barack Obama
- Biden is also said to be considering Michael Morell, who was the CIA’s deputy director
