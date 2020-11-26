US President Donald Trump uses a mobile phone during a round table discussion at the White House in June. File photo: Reuters
Donald Trump has lost Twitter followers every day since election defeat
- It’s possible that Twitter’s crackdown on bots is bringing down Donald Trump’s still massive numbers
- Trump can be banned from Twitter on January 20 once he is no longer a head of state
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump uses a mobile phone during a round table discussion at the White House in June. File photo: Reuters