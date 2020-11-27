US President Donald Trump gets out of a golf cart at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, on Thursday. Photo: AP
Donald Trump says he will leave White House if Electoral College votes for Joe Biden
- The comments are the closest the US president has come to conceding his loss in the 2020 election
- The Electoral College is due to meet on December 14, and Biden is set to be inaugurated on January 20
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
