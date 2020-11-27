Republican candidate for Senate Kelly Loeffler gestures to supporters after speaking at a campaign rally in Marietta, Georgia. Photo: AP
politico | Donald Trump’s conspiracies have MAGA world talking Georgia boycott
- Donald Trump insists Georgia’s entire electoral system is indelibly rife with fraud
- Republicans fear conspiracy talk could shave off enough MAGA voters to hand tight Senate race to Democrats
