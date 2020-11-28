US President Donald Trump speaks from the White House during a videoconference with members of military on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania appeal rejected in latest election challenge defeat
- US President’s lawyers vow to appeal to Supreme Court despite judge saying that the ‘campaign’s claims have no merit’
- Trump continues baseless attacks on Detroit, Atlanta and other Democratic cities with large black populations as the source of ‘massive voter fraud’
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
US President Donald Trump speaks from the White House during a videoconference with members of military on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg