An undated photo shows the new death row at Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia, South Carolina. Photo: South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP An undated photo shows the new death row at Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia, South Carolina. Photo: South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP
An undated photo shows the new death row at Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia, South Carolina. Photo: South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP
World /  United States & Canada

New rule could allow gas and firing squads for US executions

  • The Justice Department is quietly amending its protocols, no longer requiring federal death sentences to be carried out by lethal injection
  • The amended rule goes into effect with five executions scheduled during Trump’s lame-duck period, before Biden takes office

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:29am, 28 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An undated photo shows the new death row at Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia, South Carolina. Photo: South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP An undated photo shows the new death row at Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia, South Carolina. Photo: South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP
An undated photo shows the new death row at Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia, South Carolina. Photo: South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE