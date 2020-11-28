An undated photo shows the new death row at Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia, South Carolina. Photo: South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP
New rule could allow gas and firing squads for US executions
- The Justice Department is quietly amending its protocols, no longer requiring federal death sentences to be carried out by lethal injection
- The amended rule goes into effect with five executions scheduled during Trump’s lame-duck period, before Biden takes office
