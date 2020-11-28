US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Chris Krebs at the White House in 2018. Photo: Reuters
US election security official fired by Trump slams ‘farcical’ claims of voter fraud in interview
- Chris Krebs said he stands by his assessment that the 2020 election was ‘the most secure in American history’
- Krebs was sacked after repeatedly striking down the president’s conspiracy theories surrounding his loss
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Chris Krebs at the White House in 2018. Photo: Reuters