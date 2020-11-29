A worker inspects a metal monolith that was found installed in the ground in a remote area of red rock in Utah on November 18. Photo: Utah Department of Public Safety handout via AP A worker inspects a metal monolith that was found installed in the ground in a remote area of red rock in Utah on November 18. Photo: Utah Department of Public Safety handout via AP
Mystery metal pillar found in US desert ‘disappears’

  • A shiny, triangular pillar which protruded some 3.7 metres from the red rocks of southern Utah was spotted on November 18 by baffled local officials
  • The Bureau of Land Management in Utah said on Saturday it had received ‘credible reports’ that the object had been removed ‘by an unknown party’

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Los Angeles

Updated: 1:40pm, 29 Nov, 2020

