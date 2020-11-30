US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC on Sunday. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump ‘ashamed’ to have endorsed Republican Georgia Governor Brian Kemp
- Trump backed Kemp’s campaign in 2018, boasting that his ‘full endorsement’ helped him edge rising Democrat Stacey Abrams
- Trump has made baseless accusations that illegal votes cost him the election in Georgia and beyond
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC on Sunday. Photo: Bloomberg