President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theatre in Wilmington, Delaware on November 25. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Completed Wisconsin recount confirms Joe Biden’s US election win over Donald Trump

  • ‘The recount only served to reaffirm Joe Biden’s victory in Wisconsin,’ said Danielle Melfi, who led Biden’s campaign in Wisconsin
  • Trump spokeswoman Jenna Ellis said the Wisconsin recounts have ‘revealed serious issues’ about whether the ballots were legal

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:22am, 30 Nov, 2020

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theatre in Wilmington, Delaware on November 25. Photo: AP
