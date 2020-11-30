President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theatre in Wilmington, Delaware on November 25. Photo: AP
Completed Wisconsin recount confirms Joe Biden’s US election win over Donald Trump
- ‘The recount only served to reaffirm Joe Biden’s victory in Wisconsin,’ said Danielle Melfi, who led Biden’s campaign in Wisconsin
- Trump spokeswoman Jenna Ellis said the Wisconsin recounts have ‘revealed serious issues’ about whether the ballots were legal
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
