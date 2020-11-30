US President Donald Trump has repeated unfounded allegations of large-scale fraud involving mail-in ballots, voting machines, and other methods. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump clings to vote fraud claims in first TV interview since election loss
- Donald Trump lost the election to Joe Biden but has refused to concede, even as an official transition gathers pace
- Trump acknowledged that it would be difficult to bring his allegations all the way to the Supreme Court
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
