US firm Moderna says it expects to manufacture 500 million to 1 billion doses of its coronavirus vaccine globally in 2021. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus vaccine: Moderna seeks US, Europe authorisation
- The US company is filing emergency authorisation requests after full results of the Covid-19 vaccine trial confirmed its estimated 94.1 per cent efficacy
- Moderna said it expects to have around 20 million doses of the vaccine, called mRNA-1273, available in the US by the end of the year
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
