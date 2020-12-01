Neera Tanden, president of the Centre for American Progress, speaks during an event in New Jersey in November 2014. Photo: AP Neera Tanden, president of the Centre for American Progress, speaks during an event in New Jersey in November 2014. Photo: AP
Neera Tanden, president of the Centre for American Progress, speaks during an event in New Jersey in November 2014. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Is Joe Biden’s budget pick Neera Tanden a ‘sacrifice to the confirmation gods’?

  • Tanden would be the first woman of colour and first Indian-American in the influential post, but faces heavy opposition from the Republican-controlled Senate
  • She has also come under fire from the progressive wing of the Democratic Party for her views on ‘Medicare for all’, among other issues

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:55am, 1 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Neera Tanden, president of the Centre for American Progress, speaks during an event in New Jersey in November 2014. Photo: AP Neera Tanden, president of the Centre for American Progress, speaks during an event in New Jersey in November 2014. Photo: AP
Neera Tanden, president of the Centre for American Progress, speaks during an event in New Jersey in November 2014. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE