Ornaments hang from a tree during the 2020 Christmas preview at the White House on Monday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: US predicts ‘vaccines before Christmas’ as pandemic super-surge looms
- If the FDA agrees Moderna’s Covid-19 shot is safe and effective, millions of Americans could get the first of the drug’s two doses by the middle of December
- World Health Organization insists it is doing everything possible to find the animal origins of the virus
