US President-elect Joe Biden delivers a speech at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 25. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden gets first look at Donald Trump’s President’s Daily Brief
- Ex-first lady Michelle Obama called the top secret summary of US intelligence and world events ‘The Death, Destruction, and Horrible Things Book’
- The document is tailored to the way each leader likes to absorb information, with Trump preferring short texts and graphics
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
