US President-elect Joe Biden delivers a speech at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 25. Photo: Reuters US President-elect Joe Biden delivers a speech at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 25. Photo: Reuters
US President-elect Joe Biden delivers a speech at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 25. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Joe Biden gets first look at Donald Trump’s President’s Daily Brief

  • Ex-first lady Michelle Obama called the top secret summary of US intelligence and world events ‘The Death, Destruction, and Horrible Things Book’
  • The document is tailored to the way each leader likes to absorb information, with Trump preferring short texts and graphics

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:23am, 1 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US President-elect Joe Biden delivers a speech at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 25. Photo: Reuters US President-elect Joe Biden delivers a speech at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 25. Photo: Reuters
US President-elect Joe Biden delivers a speech at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 25. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE