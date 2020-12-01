Dr Joseph Varon comforts the elderly patient in the Covid-19 intensive care unit at the United Memorial Medical Centre in Houston, Texas. Photo: AFP Dr Joseph Varon comforts the elderly patient in the Covid-19 intensive care unit at the United Memorial Medical Centre in Houston, Texas. Photo: AFP
Dr Joseph Varon comforts the elderly patient in the Covid-19 intensive care unit at the United Memorial Medical Centre in Houston, Texas. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Photo of US doctor Joseph Varon comforting elderly Covid-19 patient goes viral

  • Heart-warming photo shows Texas doctor embracing patient in hospital intensive care unit
  • Image was captured by Getty photographer and has gone viral around the world

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:32pm, 1 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Dr Joseph Varon comforts the elderly patient in the Covid-19 intensive care unit at the United Memorial Medical Centre in Houston, Texas. Photo: AFP Dr Joseph Varon comforts the elderly patient in the Covid-19 intensive care unit at the United Memorial Medical Centre in Houston, Texas. Photo: AFP
Dr Joseph Varon comforts the elderly patient in the Covid-19 intensive care unit at the United Memorial Medical Centre in Houston, Texas. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE