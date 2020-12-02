Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani speaks at a public hearing on the president’s baseless claims of voter fraud at a Wyndham hotel in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, on November 25. Photo: EPA-EFE Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani speaks at a public hearing on the president’s baseless claims of voter fraud at a Wyndham hotel in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, on November 25. Photo: EPA-EFE
Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani speaks at a public hearing on the president’s baseless claims of voter fraud at a Wyndham hotel in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, on November 25. Photo: EPA-EFE
politico | Rudy Giuliani denies report that he discussed pardon with Donald Trump

  • The US president’s lawyer was reportedly under investigation by federal prosecutors and has drawn scrutiny for his dealings in Ukraine
  • Giuliani has taken charge of the Trump campaign’s legal challenges to the election results, advancing an array of baseless conspiracy theories and false claims

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
POLITICO
Updated: 2:16am, 2 Dec, 2020

