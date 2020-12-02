Elliot Page attends the New York premiere of Tales Of The City in June 2018. Photo: TNS
Juno star Elliot Page comes out as transgender
- Umbrella Academy actor thanks supporters in the trans community for helping him on his journey to ‘finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self’
- On social media, Page says he is profoundly happy but is also ‘scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the jokes and of violence’
Topic | Fame and celebrity
Elliot Page attends the New York premiere of Tales Of The City in June 2018. Photo: TNS