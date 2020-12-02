US Attorney General William Barr speaks during a round-table discussion in October. Photo: AP
No evidence of fraud that would change election outcome, says US Attorney General William Barr
- The comments are especially direct coming from Barr, who has been one of Trump’s most ardent allies
- Barr had earlier issued a memo to US attorneys allowing them to pursue any ‘substantial allegations’ of voting irregularities before the election was certified
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
US Attorney General William Barr speaks during a round-table discussion in October. Photo: AP