US Attorney General William Barr speaks during a round-table discussion in October. Photo: AP US Attorney General William Barr speaks during a round-table discussion in October. Photo: AP
No evidence of fraud that would change election outcome, says US Attorney General William Barr

  • The comments are especially direct coming from Barr, who has been one of Trump’s most ardent allies
  • Barr had earlier issued a memo to US attorneys allowing them to pursue any ‘substantial allegations’ of voting irregularities before the election was certified

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Associated Press
Updated: 4:21am, 2 Dec, 2020

