US President-elect Joe Biden gives two thumbs up as he leaves The Queen theatre in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Joe Biden pledges ‘help is on the way’ as he introduces economic team
- The diverse group, which has women and minorities in key roles, is set to inherit the fallout from millions in US jobs losses amid the Covid-19 pandemic
- US President-elect says team is already working on a plan that can be launched ‘on day one’, with investments in infrastructure, clean energy and manufacturing
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
