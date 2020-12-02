US President-elect Joe Biden gives two thumbs up as he leaves The Queen theatre in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP US President-elect Joe Biden gives two thumbs up as he leaves The Queen theatre in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
US President-elect Joe Biden gives two thumbs up as he leaves The Queen theatre in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: Joe Biden pledges ‘help is on the way’ as he introduces economic team

  • The diverse group, which has women and minorities in key roles, is set to inherit the fallout from millions in US jobs losses amid the Covid-19 pandemic
  • US President-elect says team is already working on a plan that can be launched ‘on day one’, with investments in infrastructure, clean energy and manufacturing

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:31am, 2 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US President-elect Joe Biden gives two thumbs up as he leaves The Queen theatre in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP US President-elect Joe Biden gives two thumbs up as he leaves The Queen theatre in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
US President-elect Joe Biden gives two thumbs up as he leaves The Queen theatre in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE