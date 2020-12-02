The US Justice Department is investigating a potential crime related to funnelling money to the White House in exchange for a presidential pardon. Photo: Reuters The US Justice Department is investigating a potential crime related to funnelling money to the White House in exchange for a presidential pardon. Photo: Reuters
The US Justice Department is investigating a potential crime related to funnelling money to the White House in exchange for a presidential pardon. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

US probes possible ‘bribe for presidential pardon’ scheme

  • Alleged bribery scheme involved campaign donations to secure a presidential pardon, court document shows
  • US presidents enjoy wide latitude under the US Constitution in pardoning people convicted of federal crimes

Topic |   Donald Trump
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:13am, 2 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The US Justice Department is investigating a potential crime related to funnelling money to the White House in exchange for a presidential pardon. Photo: Reuters The US Justice Department is investigating a potential crime related to funnelling money to the White House in exchange for a presidential pardon. Photo: Reuters
The US Justice Department is investigating a potential crime related to funnelling money to the White House in exchange for a presidential pardon. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE