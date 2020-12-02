The telescope was one of the largest in the world and has been a tool for many astronomical discoveries since the 1960s. Photo: AP The telescope was one of the largest in the world and has been a tool for many astronomical discoveries since the 1960s. Photo: AP
The telescope was one of the largest in the world and has been a tool for many astronomical discoveries since the 1960s. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Massive Arecibo radio telescope featured in James Bond movie collapses

  • Two of the cables that held the platform over the radio dish had snapped this year
  • On Tuesday, a 900-tonne receiver platform plunged almost 140 metres onto dish below

Topic |   Space
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:26am, 2 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The telescope was one of the largest in the world and has been a tool for many astronomical discoveries since the 1960s. Photo: AP The telescope was one of the largest in the world and has been a tool for many astronomical discoveries since the 1960s. Photo: AP
The telescope was one of the largest in the world and has been a tool for many astronomical discoveries since the 1960s. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE