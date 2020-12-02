The telescope was one of the largest in the world and has been a tool for many astronomical discoveries since the 1960s. Photo: AP
Massive Arecibo radio telescope featured in James Bond movie collapses
- Two of the cables that held the platform over the radio dish had snapped this year
- On Tuesday, a 900-tonne receiver platform plunged almost 140 metres onto dish below
Topic | Space
