El Paso County Medical Examiner's Office staff in Texas move bodies that are in bags labelled ‘Covid’ from refrigerated trailers into a morgue. Photo: Reuters
Morgues overflow as US averages ‘one Covid-19 death per minute’
- US health officials plan for rapid vaccine roll-out as Covid-19 surges to new heights
- More than 2,500 deaths recorded in a 24-hour period, the highest total since late April
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
