US President Donald Trump delivers the commencement address at West Point, New York, in June. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump openly floats idea of 2024 White House run
- The US president, who refuses to acknowledge his loss to Biden, mulls another shot at the top job as his attempts to overturn election result flounder
- Trump has reportedly considered launching his 2024 campaign on the same day as the Biden’s inauguration
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
US President Donald Trump delivers the commencement address at West Point, New York, in June. Photo: AFP