The US had earlier revoked visas for a separate group of more than 1,000 Chinese nationals under a presidential measure denying entry to students and researchers deemed security risks, Photo: Shutterstock
Over 1,000 Chinese researchers leave US amid tech theft crackdown
- This is a separate group from the more than 1,000 students and academics who had their visas revoked after they were deemed security risks
- US counter-intelligence chief says China’s agents are already targeting the incoming Biden administration and ‘people close’ to the president-elect’s team
