Over 1,000 Chinese researchers leave US amid tech theft crackdown

  • This is a separate group from the more than 1,000 students and academics who had their visas revoked after they were deemed security risks
  • US counter-intelligence chief says China’s agents are already targeting the incoming Biden administration and ‘people close’ to the president-elect’s team

Reuters
Updated: 6:25am, 3 Dec, 2020

The US had earlier revoked visas for a separate group of more than 1,000 Chinese nationals under a presidential measure denying entry to students and researchers deemed security risks, Photo: Shutterstock
