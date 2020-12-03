American Airlines pilots captain Pete Gamble, left, and first officer John Konstanzer in the cockpit of the Boeing 737 MAX. Photo: Reuters
Aboard the Boeing 737 MAX for first public flight after two deadly crashes
- Boeing’s bestselling jet was grounded in March 2019 after two crashes killed a combined 346 people
- The first MAX commercial flight in 20 months is scheduled for Miami and New York on December 29
Topic | Aviation
