Under a new rule announced Wednesday, only dogs can be classified as formal service animals. File photo: AP
No cats, pigs or birds: only dogs can be ‘service animals’ on US flights
- People have increasingly been bringing various animals on board US flights for ‘emotional support’
- From now on, only trained dogs can be brought on board as specifically designated service animals
Topic | Aviation
