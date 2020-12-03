Under a new rule announced Wednesday, only dogs can be classified as formal service animals. File photo: AP Under a new rule announced Wednesday, only dogs can be classified as formal service animals. File photo: AP
Under a new rule announced Wednesday, only dogs can be classified as formal service animals. File photo: AP
No cats, pigs or birds: only dogs can be ‘service animals’ on US flights

  • People have increasingly been bringing various animals on board US flights for ‘emotional support’
  • From now on, only trained dogs can be brought on board as specifically designated service animals

Associated Press
Updated: 11:05am, 3 Dec, 2020

