El Paso County Medical Examiner's Office staff lock-up mobile morgues before moving bodies in El Paso, Texas. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Joe Biden issues dire warning for US as 2,731 die on worst day of pandemic
- US President-elect Joe Biden warns of another ‘250,000 people dead between now and January’
- The death toll is rising as hospitalisations in the US surpassed 100,000 for the first time
