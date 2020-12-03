The WHO said ‘people should not wear masks during vigorous intensity physical activity because masks may reduce the ability to breathe comfortably’. File photo: AFP
Coronavirus: WHO says masks shouldn’t be worn during ‘intense physical activity’
- World Health Organization updates guidelines, says wearing masks in some circumstances can have negative effects
- WHO said other virus prevention measures, like distancing and ventilation, need to be in place in indoor exercise venues
