The WHO said ‘people should not wear masks during vigorous intensity physical activity because masks may reduce the ability to breathe comfortably’. File photo: AFP The WHO said ‘people should not wear masks during vigorous intensity physical activity because masks may reduce the ability to breathe comfortably’. File photo: AFP
Coronavirus: WHO says masks shouldn’t be worn during ‘intense physical activity’

  • World Health Organization updates guidelines, says wearing masks in some circumstances can have negative effects
  • WHO said other virus prevention measures, like distancing and ventilation, need to be in place in indoor exercise venues

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Business Insider
Updated: 2:34pm, 3 Dec, 2020

