United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks during the General Assembly's special session to discuss the response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: AP
UN chief warns coronavirus aftershocks will be felt for decades, even with vaccines
- Antonio Guterres told a special United Nations summit that Covid-19 had exacerbated other challenges, including poverty and climate change
- He strongly defended the World Health Organization’s handling of the pandemic, despite US criticism that it was beholden to China
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks during the General Assembly's special session to discuss the response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: AP