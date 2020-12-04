US President Donald Trump takes part in a Thanksgiving videoconference from the White House with members of the military on November 26. Photo: Reuters
Flurry of Donald Trump pardons expected before White House exit
- The US president is said to be considering a slew of pardons and commutations, including potentially members of his family, former aides and even himself
- Such actions would test the limits of presidential pardon powers
